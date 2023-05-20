English
Karnataka CM oath taking: National opposition leaders attend ceremony as Siddaramaiah sworn in

Karnataka CM oath taking: National opposition leaders attend ceremony as Siddaramaiah sworn in

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 2:46:12 PM IST (Updated)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mahbooba Mufti and other national politicians attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Congress' Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yachury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar were among the prominent politicians who were in attendance at the ceremony.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here, where Siddaramaiah had taken oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.
