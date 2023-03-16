Karnataka CM to take up Maharashtra's insurance scheme in 865 border villages with Amit Shah

In December 2022, Union Minister Amit Shah had stepped in to defuse the border tensions between the two states. He had called for a meeting between the chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra, after which he said both had agreed to not make any claims or counter-claims on the border issue until the Supreme Court decided on the matter.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called the Maharashtra government's move to implement its health insurance scheme in the 865 villages on the border of the two states an "unpardonable offence". Bommai said he would raise the issue with Amit Shah, the Union home minister.

Bommai on Thursday said Maharashtra had "violated" the agreement and urged its CM Eknath Shinde to "behave responsibly".

The latest tension between the two states cropped up after the Shinde government recently announced that it would allocate an additional Rs 54 crore for its 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana', so that the benefits could be extended to the border villages in Karnataka that Maharashtra has been laying claim to.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately withdraw its order on implementing the health insurance scheme in the villages on Karnataka's side of the border.

Warning against dredging up border issues, indicating that it could backfire against Maharashtra, Bommai said, "We too can announce such schemes or programmes." Several Gram Panchayats and Taluks (on Maharashtra's side of the border) have made resolutions seeking to join Karnataka, as they are not getting justice in Maharashtra," he said, adding, "With such a situation, the Mahrashtra government should behave responsibly. I strongly condemn their Cabinet decision." Opposition leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had also condemned the Maharashtra government's move, and took the opportunity to call for Bommai's resignation for "having miserably failed to protect the interests of Karnataka and Kannadigas."

