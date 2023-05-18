Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates | Congress officially announces Siddaramaiah as CM, DK Shivakumar as Deputy CM

Karnataka CM LIVE news | 'Rahul ji said you all are at work together'
"Ultimately Rahul Ji called me and said you all are at work together," says DK Shivakumar told News 18.
Siddaramaiah supporters celebrate outside his residence
Siddaramaiah supporters are celebrating outside his residence in Benglauru, News 18 reported while sharing visuals on Twitter.
Karnataka Congress stands in unity
Watch visuals of Congress chief Kharge with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in one frame.
DK Shivakumar to continue as KPCC president till...
"DK Shivakumar will continue as the KPCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. CM, Dy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn-in on May 20," said KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary -Organisation
Congress's formal announcement on CM and Deputy CM post
"Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be the only deputy CM," announced KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary -Organisation.
DK Shivakumar tweets
Karnataka Deputy CM designate DK Shivakumar tweeted on Thursday: "Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."
Congress officially announces Siddaramaiah as CM
Kharge tweets pic with Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge posted a photo with Siddaramaiah and and DK Shivakumar after their meeting at his residence. He said "Team Congress" is committed to usher in welfare, progress and social justice for the citizens of Karnataka. He said they will be implementing the five guaratees promised to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.
Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar at Kharge's residence
Congress leaders Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar have arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's home in Delhi, together.
Congress meeting concludes
The Congress meeting with Karnataka leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the party's gneral secretary KC Venugopal's home concludes in Delhi.
Official anouncement on CM post after key meet today
The official announcement on the Karnataka CM post will happen after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today. The party has called a CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm. Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP Meeting. (ANI inputs)
'Ready to sacrifice the position'
According to Congress sources, DK Shivakumar told Mallikarjun Kharge that he is ready to sacrifice the position for the party and the Gandhis
Unhappy with top brass' decision, says Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh
DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh said he is unhappy with top brass' decision. Shivakumar will take over the new Deputy CM and Siddaramiah as the new CM.
DK Shivakumar confirms Siddaramaiah is new CM, says 'why not...'
In conversation with India Today, DK Shivakumar confirmed that he his becoming the new Karnataka Dy CM and Siddaramaiah is new CM. He said, "In the larger interest of the party…why not."