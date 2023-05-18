Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Siddaramaiah to be chief minister, Congress to address media today

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Congress Legislature Party meeting at 7 PM today
A Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 pm in Bengaluru. Top Congress sources said that Siddaramaiah is party’s choice for the CM post and that DK Shivakumar will be his deputy.
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were the contenders for the CM post, while supporters Congress leader of G Parameshwara, a Dalit, also protested with their demand to see him at the top post.
Karnataka CM LIVE | Congress calls press conference, CM name likely to be officially announced
The Congress has reportedly called a press conference at 10 am on Thursday. The name of the Karnataka CM is likely to be announced in the press conference. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were main contenders for the post. News 18 Kannada said the high command has finally succeeded in persuading DK Shivakumar who insists on wanting the post of CM.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Siddaramaiah to be the chief minister, swearing in on May 20
After days of huddles and meeting, the suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister has finally come to an end. Siddaramaiah will tale over as the chief minister of Karnataka, while DK Shivakumar will be his Deputy, sources said on Thursday. According to News 18 report, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20. Read full story here
Earlier on Wednesday, reports said the Karnataka Congress is ready with a 50:50 formula or the power-sharing formula for the appointment of a chief minister in the southern state.
The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 with a thumping majority at 135 of the 224 seats. However, choosing a chief minister seemed to be a major issue before the party with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah locking horns as the primary contenders for the post.