Karnataka CM Live Updates | BJP has not lost its self-confidence, says outgoing CM Bommai

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar assured people in Karnataka that the Congress will implement the guarantees it promised to them during Karnataka election campaigning. Meanwhile, several Congress leaders have gathered outside the residence of Chief Minister-to-be Siddaramaiah.

Live Updates

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the BJP will bounce back in the state and asserted that the party has not lost its self-confidence. "We (BJP) have lost the election, not the self-confidence. We will bounce back in the state again," Bommai was quoted as saying in a release issued by his office. (PTI inputs)

May 19, 2023 12:57 PM

Karnataka CM News LIVE | Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reach Bengaluru

CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar have arrived at HAL airport in Bengaluru.

May 19, 2023 11:31 AM

Karnataka CM News LIVE | Congress stake claim to form government, see picture

Leaders of the Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim for government in the state. 

May 19, 2023 11:15 AM

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: DK Shivakumar greeted his supporters | WATCH

Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar greeted his supporters who gathered outside his residence, in Bengaluru. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on 20th May.

May 19, 2023 10:48 AM

Karnataka CM News Live Updates | 'Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected'

When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it."

May 19, 2023 10:45 AM

Karnataka CM News Live Updates | Siddaramaiah supporters gather outside his Bengaluru  residence

Supporters of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah begin arriving outside his residence in Bengaluru. Traditional musical instruments being played.

May 19, 2023 10:33 AM