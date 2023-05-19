Karnataka CM Live Updates | BJP has not lost its self-confidence, says outgoing CM Bommai
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the BJP will bounce back in the state and asserted that the party has not lost its self-confidence. "We (BJP) have lost the election, not the self-confidence. We will bounce back in the state again," Bommai was quoted as saying in a release issued by his office. (PTI inputs)
Karnataka CM News LIVE | Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reach Bengaluru
CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar have arrived at HAL airport in Bengaluru.
Karnataka CM News Live Updates: DK Shivakumar greeted his supporters | WATCH
Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar greeted his supporters who gathered outside his residence, in Bengaluru. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on 20th May.
Karnataka CM News Live Updates | 'Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected'
When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it."
Karnataka CM News Live Updates | Siddaramaiah supporters gather outside his Bengaluru residence
Supporters of #KarnatakaCM-designate Siddaramaiah begin arriving outside his residence in Bengaluru. Traditional musical instruments being playe