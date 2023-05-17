Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Will have new cabinet in next 2-3 days, says Congress' Randeep Surjewala

Karnataka CM LIVE | DK Shivakumar rejects proposal to make him deputy CM

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 4:44 PM IST (Updated)
Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates | The Congress is yet to decide on the chief minister of Karnataka days after winning the assembly elections with a sweeping majority of 135 seats in the 224-seat assembly. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have locked horns over the top post, and Congress is mulling various options to keep both happy. Follow LIVE Updates on Karnataka CM News here

Karnataka CM Live | Security beefed up in Shivakumar's home district

As no decision has come about on the next Chief Minister in Karnataka, security has been stepped up in Shivakumar's home district, Ramanagara as a precautionary measure after his supporters protested over media reports claiming he lost the CM race to Siddaramaiah.

May 17, 2023 6:27 PM

Karnataka CM Live | DK Shivakumar holds meeting with party leaders and supporters

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar holds a discussion with leaders of the party and his supporters at his brother-party MP DK Suresh's residence.

May 17, 2023 5:42 PM

Karnataka CM Live | Gandhi family won’t interfere, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has told Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge that neither he nor anyone from his family will interfere in the Karnataka CM decision which will be taken by Kharge.

May 17, 2023 5:18 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE | DK Shivakumar has rejected Deputy CM proposal by Congress leadership

According to a News18 report, DK Shivakumar has rejected Deputy CM proposal by Congress leadership. Siddaramaiah was proposed to be the CM.
May 17, 2023 4:39 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE | Don't give heed to fake information, says Surjewala

Surjewala said don't believe fake news spread by the BJP. "Don't give heed to fake information," he said, adding that Congress chief Kharge is making due deliberations.

May 17, 2023 3:43 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE | Supporters of Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster 

Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster and chant slogans for him outside his residence in Bengaluru, even as the suspense over Karnataka CM race continues.

May 17, 2023 3:33 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Will have new cabinet in next 2-3 days, says Congress' Randeep Surjewala

"Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," said Randeep SurjewalaKarnataka in-charge, Congress.

May 17, 2023 3:13 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | 'DK Shivakumar should be CM for 5 years'

DK Shivakumar supporters raise slogans, demanding he should be made CM for 5 years

May 17, 2023 2:21 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Supporters of Siddaramaiah celebrate, watch here

Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision on Karnataka CM post. Click here for the video

May 17, 2023 2:19 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Congress ready with 50:50 formula, say sources

Sources told News 18 that the Congress is ready with 50:50 formula.

May 17, 2023 1:45 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Police inspect Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium

Police officials inspect Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is likely to be held, ANI reported.

May 17, 2023 1:42 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | What Sonia Gandhi told Siddaramaiah 

Sonia Gandhi reportedly dialed Siddaramaiah and asked him to ensure no public bickering takes place between him and DK Shivakumar, sources were quoted by News 18 as saying.

May 17, 2023 1:37 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM tomorrow?

According to sources to News 18, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has been directed to unofficially prepare for swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM tomorrow at 3.30 pm. 

May 17, 2023 1:10 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Shivakumar meets Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrived at 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi. Watch video here. 

May 17, 2023 1:08 PM

Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Siddaramaiah returns to Delhi hotel 

Congress leader Siddaramaiah returned to the hotel where he is staying during his Delhi visit, awaiting the party high command's decision on the Karnataka CM post. 

May 17, 2023 1:06 PM