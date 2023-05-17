Karnataka CM Live | Security beefed up in Shivakumar's home district
As no decision has come about on the next Chief Minister in Karnataka, security has been stepped up in Shivakumar's home district, Ramanagara as a precautionary measure after his supporters protested over media reports claiming he lost the CM race to Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka CM Live | DK Shivakumar holds meeting with party leaders and supporters
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar holds a discussion with leaders of the party and his supporters at his brother-party MP DK Suresh's residence.
Karnataka CM Live | Gandhi family won’t interfere, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi has told Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge that neither he nor anyone from his family will interfere in the Karnataka CM decision which will be taken by Kharge.
Karnataka CM LIVE | DK Shivakumar has rejected Deputy CM proposal by Congress leadership
Karnataka CM LIVE | Don't give heed to fake information, says Surjewala
Surjewala said don't believe fake news spread by the BJP. "Don't give heed to fake information," he said, adding that Congress chief Kharge is making due deliberations.
Karnataka CM LIVE | Supporters of Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster
Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster and chant slogans for him outside his residence in Bengaluru, even as the suspense over Karnataka CM race continues.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Will have new cabinet in next 2-3 days, says Congress' Randeep Surjewala
"Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," said Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka in-charge, Congress.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | 'DK Shivakumar should be CM for 5 years'
DK Shivakumar supporters raise slogans, demanding he should be made CM for 5 years
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Supporters of Siddaramaiah celebrate, watch here
Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision on Karnataka CM post. Click here for the video
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Congress ready with 50:50 formula, say sources
Sources told News 18 that the Congress is ready with 50:50 formula.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Police inspect Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium
Police officials inspect Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is likely to be held, ANI reported.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | What Sonia Gandhi told Siddaramaiah
Sonia Gandhi reportedly dialed Siddaramaiah and asked him to ensure no public bickering takes place between him and DK Shivakumar, sources were quoted by News 18 as saying.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM tomorrow?
According to sources to News 18, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has been directed to unofficially prepare for swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM tomorrow at 3.30 pm.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Shivakumar meets Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrived at 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi. Watch video here.
Karnataka CM LIVE Updates | Siddaramaiah returns to Delhi hotel
Congress leader Siddaramaiah returned to the hotel where he is staying during his Delhi visit, awaiting the party high command's decision on the Karnataka CM post.