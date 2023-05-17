Karnataka CM News LIVE | Congress mulling split terms for DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah? More meetings today

Karnataka Congress leaders continue to arrive at Kharge's residence
Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs continue to arrive at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge as the suspense continues over Karnataka CM post
Karnataka new CM LIVE | Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM
The Congress hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls. "Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. (PTI inputs)
Karnataka CM News LIVE | Rahul Gandhi is backing Siddaramaiah for CM post, says report
According to an India Today report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are backing Siddaramaiah for the CM's post. A majority of the MLAs are also supporting Siddaramaiah for the Karnataka top post, the report cited sources as saying.
Karnataka news CM LIVE | Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to meet Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today.
Karnataka CM News LIVE: Congress mulling split terms for DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah?
The Congress might offer split terms to both the leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to defuse the tension over CM’s post. There are, however, more meetings lined up through the day to decide on the CM’s post.
Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates | No consensus yet, another round of Congress meeting today
Another round of meeting with DK Shivakumar is likely to happen around 10 am on Wednesday, News 18 reported. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, where they held a lengthy meeting lasting over 90 minutes.
According to the report, the two leaders held discussions about the chief ministership and the process of establishing a government in Karnataka. The Congress secured a remarkable victory in the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, by winning 135 out of 224 seats.