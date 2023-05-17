Karnataka CM decision: What DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said after meeting Kharge

A contender for the Karnataka chief minister's post, DK Shivakumar said his challenger, Siddaramaiah has not contributed to building the organisation and has just enjoyed power.

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state. Here's what the two leaders told Kharge, as per sources.

What DK Shivakumar said

Sources told News 18 that Shivakumar, who met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, said if he is not given the CM post, then he will sit as an MLA in the assembly and he is not open to any other offer.

Shivakumar added that he has no problem if Kharge becomes the chief minister. "Since Siddaramaiah has come (joined Congress), he has been in power either as the LoP or as CM so much so that even you (Kharge) could not be CM. If you are becoming CM, I have no objection," Shivakumar told Kharge, as per sources.

In the worst case, Shivakumar said a Dalit should be made the chief minister but not Siddaramaiah.

What Siddaramaiah told Kharge?

Sources were quoted by News 18 as saying that Siddaramaiah had asked Kharge to go by the views of the majority of MLAs. He said whoever enjoys the support is naturally the popular choice.

The former Karnataka chief minister said he is fit for the post. He even submitted a list of his achievements during his tenure as the chief minister between 2013 to 2018, sources said.

Meanwhile, according to India Today sources, Rahul Gandhi has supported Siddaramaiah for the CM post.

Third CM contender

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Sivakumar are the top contenders for the CM post in Karnataka. However, the name of a third aspirant has emerged - G Parameshwara.

Supporters of Parameshwara have been protesting with their demand before the Congress to see the leader as Karnataka CM. He is a Dalit and was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

The Congress will be holding another round of meeting on Wednesday to decide on the chief minister's post. A decision is likely to be taken by Wednesday or Thursday.

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 by securing 135 seats of the total 224 seats on Saturday.