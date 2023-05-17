English
Karnataka CM decision: What DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said after meeting Kharge

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 1:14:54 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state. Here's what the two leaders told Kharge, as per sources.

What DK Shivakumar said
A contender for the Karnataka chief minister's post, DK Shivakumar said his challenger, Siddaramaiah has not contributed to building the organisation and has just enjoyed power.
Sources told News 18 that Shivakumar, who met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, said if he is not given the CM post, then he will sit as an MLA in the assembly and he is not open to any other offer.
