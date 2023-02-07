Karnataka CM says his government was the first in the country to provide green budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also spoke about the measures his government has taken in its tenure — such as building 8,000 school rooms in a year from the previous average of 2,000, upgrading hospitals, rising employment because of growth, doubling the compensation to farmers for their losses, among others.

"My budget was the first in the country to provide a green budget — that is to calculate the ecological deficit of the year and try to make good by making eco-budgeting," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, adding that the concept has to be expanded further.

He was speaking to CNN-News18 at the News18 Town Hall event in Bengaluru.

Bommai also said that the state government has allocated the highest outlay to education and would continue to do so. "We are concentrating on infrastructure and on training teachers and quality education. This year, we have recruited 15,000 teachers, the same will continue next year. The 8,000 school rooms figure is ideal. We are also going forward with digitalisation of education. Government schools will 100 percent become a big competition for private schools," he added.

The Karnataka CM also spoke about the measures his government has taken in its tenure — building 8,000 schoolrooms in a year from the previous average of 2,000, upgrading hospitals, rising employment because of growth, doubling the compensation to farmers for their losses, among others.

Talking about his vision for the state, if he gets a second term, Bommai said that the people would be one of the important factors to continue the growth. "I want to tell the people that we have put both economy and governance on track. The growth story should continue," he said.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls later this year and Bommai expects the Bharatiya Janata Party to bag 130 seats.

On being asked if he was worried if the JDS would tie up with Congress, he said the latter should be asked the question if they are worried. And on if the situation arises, would BJP tie up with JDS, Bommai said, "We are very clear. There is no question of tying up."

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said it is BJP's agenda to talk about divisive issues such as love jihad, hijab ban, etc. "We do not want to speak on such issues, this is the BJP's agenda. They don't have a development agenda. They are trying to take people on emotions, we are trying to take people on development. Our agenda is the stomach of every common man. Development is the priority of the Congress party, whether it is at the Centre or the state," he said.

Meanwhile, historian Vikram Sampath also spoke at the Town Hall about V D Savarkar, who he said is a polarising figure, someone who intrudes on contemporary narratives, and election rallies often have him as a subject.

Sampath later also said that when a politician of any hue wants to divert the attention of the people, they bring up unnecessary emotive issues, which ideally should be left to historians and scholars to debate among themselves. "It need not become a matter of political discourse in an election rally. That just shows the intellectual bankruptcy of political parties," he said.