Karnataka CM | Congress taps into Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar's strengths, but experts say challenges loom ahead

After days of intense deliberations, the suspense surrounding the next Chief Minister (CM) of Karnataka has finally come to an end. The Congress party has selected Siddaramaiah for the role, marking his return to power after a gap of five years. DK Shivakumar has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister while retaining his position as the state party chief.

Following the Congress party's resounding victory in the assembly elections, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had put forth their claims to the coveted position of CM.

Sandeep Shastri, National Coordinator of Lokniti Network, highlights that the selection of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the top positions reveals the representation of two distinct groups within the Congress party.

However, Shastri also points out that maintaining harmony and stability within the party may prove to be a challenge. As power dynamics shift and various factions strive to assert their influence, it remains to be seen how long peace and cooperation will prevail within the Congress party.

"Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar represent two different groups within the Congress. Siddaramaiah represents the Ahinda Backward Coalition, whereas DK Shivakumar represents the organisation in the party. Both had to work together in order for the party to win the elections and now the party wants to leverage both their strengths. It will be interesting to see how long and how effectively the peace remains," Shastri said.

Concerns have already emerged regarding the absence of Dalit representation at the level of Deputy CM. Some voices of dissent from the Dalit community have expressed discontent over this oversight, Shastri added.

DP Satish, Group Editorial Advisor for South at Network18 said that DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah don't share a great relationship and will need to figure out how to work together.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is scheduled to take place on the 20th of May.

Watch video for entire discussion.