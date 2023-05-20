Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Siddaramaiah takes oath as 24th chief minister, D Shivakumar as deputy CM

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 2:05 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here, where Siddaramaiah had taken oath in 2013 when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

Live Updates

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: We will walk the talk, we will implement all five guarantees, says AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

May 20, 2023 1:58 PM

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: "We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

May 20, 2023 1:43 PM

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: "We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

A look at political journey of G Parameshwara, to be sworn in as new Karnataka Cabinet Minister
Before entering politics Parameshwara briefly worked as a research assistant in the Department of Plant Physiology at the University of Agriculture Science, Bengaluru. He was motivated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to enter politics and subsequently joined Congress.
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, five-time MLA from Chamrajpet, takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Ramalinga Reddy, eight-time MLA from BTM Layout in Bengaluru who has served as transport and home minister, takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Priyank Kharge, a three-time MLA from Chittapur and son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,
takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Satish Jarkiholi, a working president of the KPCC and five-time MLA from Yenkanmardi (ST reserved) constituency in Belagavi, takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Veteran dalit leader and former union minister KH Muniyappa takes oath as minister in the Karnataka cabinet

