Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Siddaramaiah takes oath as 24th chief minister, D Shivakumar as deputy CM

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: We will walk the talk, we will implement all five guarantees, says AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: "We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: "We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, five-time MLA from Chamrajpet, takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Ramalinga Reddy, eight-time MLA from BTM Layout in Bengaluru who has served as transport and home minister, takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Priyank Kharge, a three-time MLA from Chittapur and son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,
takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Satish Jarkiholi, a working president of the KPCC and five-time MLA from Yenkanmardi (ST reserved) constituency in Belagavi, takes oath as minister in Karnataka cabinet
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Veteran dalit leader and former union minister KH Muniyappa takes oath as minister in the Karnataka cabinet