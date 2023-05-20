Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar set to be sworn in today at 12:30 PM

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Freebies promised by Congress
The Congress had promised to implement "guarantees" like 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the first day of assuming power in the state.
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Parameshwara, KJ George and Priyank Kharge to be sworn in as ministers
Former Karnataka Congress chief and ex-deputy chief minister G Parameshwara; Lingayat leader M B Patil; senior Congressman and former minister KJ George; Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge; KH Muniyappa; Satish Jorkiholi; Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zmeer Ahmed Khan will be sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka government.
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: The first challenge that chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah is expected to face is putting in place a Cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among old and new generation of legislators.