Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar set to be sworn in today at 12:30 PM

By CNBCTV18.com  May 20, 2023 9:01 AM IST (Updated)
Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: After six days of intense wrangling for the top post, chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and a group of legislators will be sworn in at 12:30 PM in Bengaluru today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Freebies promised by Congress

The Congress had promised to implement "guarantees" like 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the first day of assuming power in the state.

May 20, 2023 8:59 AM

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Parameshwara, KJ George and Priyank Kharge to be sworn in as ministers

Former Karnataka Congress chief and ex-deputy chief minister G Parameshwara; Lingayat leader M B Patil; senior Congressman and former minister KJ George; Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge; KH Muniyappa; Satish Jorkiholi; Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zmeer Ahmed Khan will be sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka government. 

May 20, 2023 8:51 AM
May 20, 2023 8:45 AM

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: The first challenge that chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah is expected to face is putting in place a Cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among old and new generation of legislators.

May 20, 2023 8:43 AM
Karnataka CM | Congress taps into Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar's strengths, but experts say challenges loom ahead
After days of intense deliberations, Congress has gone with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. But experts point out that challenges remain within the party to maintain peace and harmony.
May 20, 2023 8:39 AM
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar swearing-in ceremony on May 20: Check details
The Congress appointed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Saturday.
May 20, 2023 8:35 AM
