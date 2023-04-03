English
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seek reelection from Shiggaon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seek reelection from Shiggaon

Apr 3, 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will seek reelection from his hometown of Shiggaon in Haveri district in the upcoming Assembly elections, he confirmed on Monday.

”I will contest from Shiggaon in Haveri,” Bommai told reporters. He added that the ruling BJP was fully prepared to face the election. ”We are seeking votes based on our performance”.
This comes even as the BJP is working on its candidate list for the election, which is key for it ahead of other state elections this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year. The Congress has put out a first list of 123 candidates already amid protests from leaders and workers demanding tickets.
The BJP is facing anti-incumbency but Bommai said there was ”pro-incumbency” in the state, as a lot of changes have taken place in the country after the BJP-led government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.
On corruption charges levelled against his government by the Congress, Bommai alleged that there was large-scale corruption and uncertainty in the country when the UPA was in power, which impacted the country’s economy.
Bommai has been the state’s Chief Minister since July 2021 after taking over from former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who came to power after the Congress-JDS government was toppled.
Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Feud intensifies in JDS over Hassan Assembly Seat 
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
