Chamrajpet election results LIVE | Three time winner Zameer Ahmed Khan of Congress wins against BJP's Bhaskar Rao

The Chamrajpet constituency lies in the Old Bangalore region of Karnataka. This seat, which is a stronghold of the Congress, is part of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

In the recent Karnataka assembly election, the Congress has backed three-time MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan once again. The BJP candidate is Bhaskar Rao. Earlier, it was speculated that M Lakshminarayana, who contested for the BJP in 2018, would fight on the party’s ticket but he was denied.

The JD(S) has fielded Govind Raju from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency.

In 2018, Khan defeated Lakshminarayana by a margin of 33,137 votes, garnering 54.35 percent of the vote share.

The constituency has a total of 2,16,900 voters, which includes all categories like general, NRI voters, and service voters.

The number of male general voters in the constituency is 1,12,732 and the number of female general voters is 1,04,150, while 118 voters belong to the other gender category.

Chamrajpet has an electorate sex ratio of 98.1 and an approximate literacy rate of 87.67 percent.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

The Karnataka assembly results will be announced on May 13. There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, comprising 2.59 crore women voters, 2.62 crore are male voters and 4,699 are third-gender voters.

For the first time, the poll panel has chosen a transgender person, Manjamma Jogati, as a poll icon to motivate the community to vote in the elections.

As the number of transgender voters have increased from 4,552 in 2018 to 42,756 in 2023, the Election Commission had set up special booths for transgenders and fvulnerable groupsl.