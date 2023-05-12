English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka Assembly 2023: Congress backs 3 time winner Zameer Ahmed Khan against BJP's Bhaskar Rao in Chamrajpet

Karnataka Assembly 2023: Congress backs 3-time winner Zameer Ahmed Khan against BJP's Bhaskar Rao in Chamrajpet

Karnataka Assembly 2023: Congress backs 3-time winner Zameer Ahmed Khan against BJP's Bhaskar Rao in Chamrajpet
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 5:48:53 PM IST (Published)

This year, a key contest will be witnessed in the constituency as Congress has backed three-time winner BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan again while the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded a fresh candidate, Bhaskar Rao.

The Chamrajpet constituency lies in the Old Bangalore region of Karnataka. This seat, which is a stronghold of the Congress, is part of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

In the recent Karnataka assembly election, the Congress has backed three-time MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan once again. The BJP candidate is Bhaskar Rao. Earlier, it was speculated that M Lakshminarayana, who contested for the BJP in 2018, would fight on the party’s ticket but he was denied.
The JD(S) has fielded Govind Raju from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X