The Chamrajpet constituency lies in the Old Bangalore region of Karnataka. This seat, which is a stronghold of the Congress, is part of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

In the recent Karnataka assembly election, the Congress has backed three-time MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan once again. The BJP candidate is Bhaskar Rao. Earlier, it was speculated that M Lakshminarayana, who contested for the BJP in 2018, would fight on the party’s ticket but he was denied.

The JD(S) has fielded Govind Raju from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency.