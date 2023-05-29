Karnataka cabinet allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance, Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development — Check full list

Here's a complete list of the Karnataka Cabinet Ministers 2023-2028.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday allocated portfolios to his deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and 32 other cabinet ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government was completed on May 27 following an expansion.

The chief minister kept major portfolios such as finance and personnel and administrative reforms to himself. Deputy CM Shivakumar was given the responsibility of Bengaluru City Development and irrigation.

Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, was allocated the rural development and panchayat raj department.

Serial no. Minister Portfolio 1 SiddaramaiahChief Minister Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, I.T. & B.T., Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios 2 DK ShivakumarDeputy Chief Minister Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL (Connected to these authorities related to Town Planning) 3 G Parameshwara Home (excluding Intelligence) 4 HK Patil Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism 5 KH Muniyappa Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs 6 Ramalinga Reddy Transport and Muzrai 7 MB Patil Large & Medium Industries 8 KJ George Energy 9 Dinesh Gundu Rao Health & Family Welfare 10 HC Mahadevappa Social Welfare 11 Satish Jarakiholi Public Works 12 Krishna Byregowda Revenue (excluding Muzrai) 13 Priyank Kharge Rural Development and Panchayat Raj 14 Shivanand Patil Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from Co-operation Department 15 BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare 16 Sharanabasappa Darshanapur Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises 17 Eshwar Khandre Forest, Ecology and Environment 18 N. Cheluvarayaswamy Agriculture 19 SS Mallikarjun Mines and Geology, Horticulture 20 Rahim Khan Municipal Administration, Haj 21 Santhosh S.Lad Labour 22 Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil Medical Education and Skill Development 23 Timmapur Ramappa Balappa Excise 24 K Venkatesh Animal Husbandry and Sericulture 25 Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa Backward Class, Kannada and Culture 26 D Sudhakar Planning and Statistics 27 B Nagendra Youth Services, Sports, and ST Welfare 28 Kyathasandra N.Rajanna Co-operation excluding AgricultureMarketing 29 Suresha BS Urban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), excluding Bangalore City Development 30 Laxmi R. Hebbalkar Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment 31 Mankal Vaidya Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport 32 Madhu Bangarappa Primary and Secondary Education 33 MC Sudhakar Higher Education 34 NS Boseraju Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology

Voting for the 2023 Karnataka Election took place on May 10 and saw the highest-ever voter turnout of 73.19 percent in the history of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

The Indian National Congress got a landslide victory and claimed 135 seats, making it the single biggest party.