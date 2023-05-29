Karnataka cabinet allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance, Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development — Check full list

Here's a complete list of the Karnataka Cabinet Ministers 2023-2028.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday allocated portfolios to his deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and 32 other cabinet ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government was completed on May 27 following an expansion.
The chief minister kept major portfolios such as finance and personnel and administrative reforms to himself. Deputy CM Shivakumar was given the responsibility of Bengaluru City Development and irrigation.
Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, was allocated the rural development and panchayat raj department.
Here's a complete list of the Karnataka Cabinet Ministers 2023-2028:
|Serial no.
|Minister
|Portfolio
|1
|SiddaramaiahChief Minister
|Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, I.T. & B.T., Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios
|2
|DK ShivakumarDeputy Chief Minister
|Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL (Connected to these authorities related to Town Planning)
|3
|G Parameshwara
|Home (excluding Intelligence)
|4
|HK Patil
|Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism
|5
|KH Muniyappa
|Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
|6
|Ramalinga Reddy
|Transport and Muzrai
|7
|MB Patil
|Large & Medium Industries
|8
|KJ George
|Energy
|9
|Dinesh Gundu Rao
|Health & Family Welfare
|10
|HC Mahadevappa
|Social Welfare
|11
|Satish Jarakiholi
|Public Works
|12
|Krishna Byregowda
|Revenue (excluding Muzrai)
|13
|Priyank Kharge
|Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|14
|Shivanand Patil
|Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from Co-operation Department
|15
|BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan
|Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare
|16
|Sharanabasappa Darshanapur
|Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises
|17
|Eshwar Khandre
|Forest, Ecology and Environment
|18
|N. Cheluvarayaswamy
|Agriculture
|19
|SS Mallikarjun
|Mines and Geology, Horticulture
|20
|Rahim Khan
|Municipal Administration, Haj
|21
|Santhosh S.Lad
|Labour
|22
|Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil
|Medical Education and Skill Development
|23
|Timmapur Ramappa Balappa
|Excise
|24
|K Venkatesh
|Animal Husbandry and Sericulture
|25
|Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa
|Backward Class, Kannada and Culture
|26
|D Sudhakar
|Planning and Statistics
|27
|B Nagendra
|Youth Services, Sports, and ST Welfare
|28
|Kyathasandra N.Rajanna
|Co-operation excluding AgricultureMarketing
|29
|Suresha BS
|Urban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), excluding Bangalore City Development
|30
|Laxmi R. Hebbalkar
|Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment
|31
|Mankal Vaidya
|Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport
|32
|Madhu Bangarappa
|Primary and Secondary Education
|33
|MC Sudhakar
|Higher Education
|34
|NS Boseraju
|Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology
Voting for the 2023 Karnataka Election took place on May 10 and saw the highest-ever voter turnout of 73.19 percent in the history of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.
The Indian National Congress got a landslide victory and claimed 135 seats, making it the single biggest party.
