Karnataka cabinet allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance, Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development — Check full list

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 10:20:45 AM IST (Published)

Here's a complete list of the Karnataka Cabinet Ministers 2023-2028.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday allocated portfolios to his deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and 32 other cabinet ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government was completed on May 27 following an expansion.

The chief minister kept major portfolios such as finance and personnel and administrative reforms to himself. Deputy CM Shivakumar was given the responsibility of Bengaluru City Development and irrigation.
Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, was allocated the rural development and panchayat raj department.
Here's a complete list of the Karnataka Cabinet Ministers 2023-2028:
Serial no.MinisterPortfolio
1SiddaramaiahChief MinisterFinance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, I.T. & B.T., Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios
2DK ShivakumarDeputy Chief MinisterMajor and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL (Connected to these authorities related to Town Planning)
3G ParameshwaraHome (excluding Intelligence)
4HK PatilLaw and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism
5KH MuniyappaFood and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
6Ramalinga ReddyTransport and Muzrai
7MB PatilLarge & Medium Industries
8KJ GeorgeEnergy
9Dinesh Gundu RaoHealth & Family Welfare
10HC MahadevappaSocial Welfare
11Satish JarakiholiPublic Works
12Krishna ByregowdaRevenue (excluding Muzrai)
13Priyank KhargeRural Development and Panchayat Raj
14Shivanand PatilTextiles,  Sugarcane  Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from Co-operation Department
15BZ Zameer Ahmed KhanHousing, Wakf and Minority Welfare
16Sharanabasappa DarshanapurSmall Scale Industries, Public Enterprises
17Eshwar KhandreForest, Ecology and Environment
18N.  CheluvarayaswamyAgriculture
19SS MallikarjunMines and Geology, Horticulture
20Rahim KhanMunicipal Administration, Haj
21Santhosh S.LadLabour
22Sharanaprakash  Rudrappa PatilMedical Education and Skill Development
23Timmapur Ramappa BalappaExcise
24K VenkateshAnimal Husbandry and Sericulture
25Tangadagi Shivaraj SangappaBackward Class, Kannada and Culture
26D SudhakarPlanning and Statistics
27B NagendraYouth Services, Sports, and ST Welfare
28Kyathasandra N.RajannaCo-operation excluding AgricultureMarketing
29Suresha BSUrban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), excluding Bangalore City Development
30Laxmi R. HebbalkarWomen and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment
31Mankal VaidyaFisheries and Ports, Inland Transport
32Madhu BangarappaPrimary and Secondary Education
33MC SudhakarHigher Education
34NS BoserajuMinor Irrigation, Science and Technology
Voting for the 2023 Karnataka Election took place on May 10 and saw the highest-ever voter turnout of 73.19 percent in the history of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.
The Indian National Congress got a landslide victory and claimed 135 seats, making it the single biggest party.
