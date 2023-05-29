English
    Karnataka cabinet allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance, Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development — Check full list
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023

    Here's a complete list of the Karnataka Cabinet Ministers 2023-2028.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday allocated portfolios to his deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and 32 other cabinet ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government was completed on May 27 following an expansion.

    The chief minister kept major portfolios such as finance and personnel and administrative reforms to himself. Deputy CM Shivakumar was given the responsibility of Bengaluru City Development and irrigation.
    Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, was allocated the rural development and panchayat raj department.
