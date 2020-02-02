Politics

Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM B S Yediyurappa

Updated : February 02, 2020 01:58 PM IST

The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the December 5, 2019 bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka assembly.

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office.