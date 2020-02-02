Associate Partners
Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM B S Yediyurappa

Updated : February 02, 2020 01:58 PM IST

The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the December 5, 2019 bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka assembly.
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office.
Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the JD(S), will take oath.
