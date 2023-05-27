Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers, all eyes on portfolio allocation now

After the swearing-in ceremony, the focus will shift to the portfolio allocation. Reportedly, a decision in this regard could come by May 27.

The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka now boasts a full-fledged state cabinet comprising 34 ministers. The highly anticipated expansion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet concluded with 24 ministers taking oath at the Raj Bhavan on May 27.

With this swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka gets a full 34-member cabinet with no vacant berths. The list of the 24 new ministers was released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

As many as 12 ministers have no prior ministerial experience, according to reports. These include Madhu Bangarappa, K Venkatesh, S S Mallikarjun, Mankal Vaidya, Rahim Khan, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, N S Boseraju, Byrathi Suresh, K N Rajanna, Dr M C Sudhakar, R B Thimmapur, and B Nagendra.

It may also be noted that several senior leaders like RV Deshpande, TB Jaya Jayachandra, and BK Hariprasad have failed to make the cut for ministerial berths.

CM Siddaramaiah seems to be trying to strike a balance by choosing a mix of youth and experience in his cabinet. Caste calculus, regional representation along with social justice has also been kept in mind while carrying out the cabinet expansion.

As the Congress received tremendous support from the Lingayat community in assembly elections 2023, the party has given a total of eight ministerial berths to leaders from the community.

Besides, almost all major sub-sects of the community have got representation, which includes Eshwar Khandre from Banajigas, MB Patil from Kudu Vokkaliga, SS Mallikarjun from Sadar Lingayats, Sharan Prakash Patil from Adi Banajigas, Darshanapura and Vaishnava Reddy from Reddy Lingayats, and HK Patil.

Another dominant community Vokkaligas has been given importance in the cabinet expansion.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar himself is from the Gangatkar sect of Vokkaligas. K Venkatesh of Kunchitiga sub-sect and Krishna Byregowda of Dasa Vokkaliga sub-sect have also made it to the cabinet.

Nine senior leaders from the SC/ST community will serve in CM Siddaramaiah’s cabinet. Meanwhile, two Muslim leaders, Zameer Ahmed Khan and Rahim Khan have also made the cut.

Last week, eight ministers took oath of office alongside CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge was among the eight ministers who were initially inducted in the cabinet.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the focus will shift to the portfolio allocation. Reportedly, a decision in this regard could come by May 27, according to reports.