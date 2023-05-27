Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers, all eyes on portfolio allocation now

After the swearing-in ceremony, the focus will shift to the portfolio allocation. Reportedly, a decision in this regard could come by May 27.

The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka now boasts a full-fledged state cabinet comprising 34 ministers. The highly anticipated expansion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet concluded with 24 ministers taking oath at the Raj Bhavan on May 27.

With this swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka gets a full 34-member cabinet with no vacant berths. The list of the 24 new ministers was released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

As many as 12 ministers have no prior ministerial experience, according to reports. These include Madhu Bangarappa, K Venkatesh, S S Mallikarjun, Mankal Vaidya, Rahim Khan, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, N S Boseraju, Byrathi Suresh, K N Rajanna, Dr M C Sudhakar, R B Thimmapur, and B Nagendra.