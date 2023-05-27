English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepolitics NewsKarnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers, all eyes on portfolio allocation now

    Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers, all eyes on portfolio allocation now

    Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers, all eyes on portfolio allocation now
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 2:13:09 PM IST (Published)

    After the swearing-in ceremony, the focus will shift to the portfolio allocation. Reportedly, a decision in this regard could come by May 27.

    The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka now boasts a full-fledged state cabinet comprising 34 ministers. The highly anticipated expansion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet concluded with 24 ministers taking oath at the Raj Bhavan on May 27.

    With this swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka gets a full 34-member cabinet with no vacant berths. The list of the 24 new ministers was released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
    As many as 12 ministers have no prior ministerial experience, according to reports. These include Madhu Bangarappa, K Venkatesh, S S Mallikarjun, Mankal Vaidya, Rahim Khan, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, N S Boseraju, Byrathi Suresh, K N Rajanna, Dr M C Sudhakar, R B Thimmapur, and B Nagendra.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X