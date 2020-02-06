Associate Partners
Karnataka cabinet expansion: 10 MLAs to be inducted into Yediyurappa govt

Updated : February 06, 2020 08:30 AM IST

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office to the 10 MLAs in the glass house of Raj Bhavan on Thursday at 10.30 am.
In the first cabinet expansion on August 20, 2019, 17 legislators were inducted into the ministry with three as Deputy Chief Ministers.
In the December 5 by-elections in 15 assembly segments, the BJP won 12, the opposition Congress two and one by an Independent. The JD-S drew blank.
