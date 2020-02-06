Karnataka cabinet expansion: 10 MLAs to be inducted into Yediyurappa govt

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said ten MLAs, who had won by-polls on BJP tickets after switching loyalties from Congress and JDS, will take oath as minister in the cabinet expansion slated for Thursday. Following my discussion with the party (BJP) president and other leaders in Delhi, it has been decided to induct only 10 as ministers on Thursday, he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Those who will take oath on Thursday are those who had joined BJP after quitting the Congress and the JD(S) and emerging victorious in the December by-elections held following their disqualification earlier, he said.

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli will be the lone person to be left out among the 11 who had defected from Congress-JDS, the chief minister said. Yediyurappa had on Sunday said '10 plus three' will take oath on February 6.

Asked about others, he said on Wednesday that the party central leadership has asked him to discuss the matter with them in Delhi.

Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office to the 10 MLAs in the glass house of Raj Bhavan on Thursday at 10.30 am in the presence of Yediyurappa, cabinet ministers, officials and party's state leaders.

Though names of the MLAs to take oath have not been made official, party sources told IANS Ramesh Jarkiholi, S.T. Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K. Sudhakar, Shivaram Hebbar, Shrimanth Patil, B.C. Patil, and Anand Singh (all ex-Congress) and K. Gopalaiah and K.C. Naryana Gowda (ex-JD-S) would be sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

In the first cabinet expansion on August 20, 2019, 17 legislators were inducted into the ministry with three as Deputy Chief Ministers. The second expansion on Thursday will take their total to 28, including the Chief Minister. Six vacancies remain to be filled in the third expansion.

The newly elected 10 MLAs taking oath on Thursday were part of the 14 Congress and 3 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebels whose resignations from the Assembly in July led to the fall of the 14-month-old JD-S-Congress coalition government on July 23 and the return of the BJP to power again in the southern state on July 26.

In the December 5 by-elections in 15 assembly segments, the BJP won 12, the opposition Congress two and one by an Independent. The JD-S drew blank.

Eight-time MLA Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Halappa Achar, S. Angara and C.P. Yogeshwar were in the race for the three cabinet posts before the high command withheld their names on Wednesday evening.

In the 225-member House, including one nominated and two vacant, with by-elections in their Assembly segments pending a high court verdict on their May 2018 Assembly poll results, the ruling BJP has 117, the opposition Congress 68 and JD-S 34.