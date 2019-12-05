Politics
Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in 15 assembly constituencies; polling to end at 6 pm
Updated : December 05, 2019 09:03 AM IST
The BJP and the opposition Congress are contesting in all the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka, while the JD-S only in 12 seats.
As many as 165 candidates, including 126 Independents and 9 women are in the fray in the 15 Karnataka Assembly seats.
The 15 constituencies have nearly 38-lakh eligible voters, including 19.25-lakh men and 18.52-lakh women.
