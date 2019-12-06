#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Karnataka bypolls 2019: Voter turnout recorded at 66.59%; counting on December 9

Updated : December 06, 2019 09:14 AM IST

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S).
A total of 4,185 polling stations were set up in the 15 constituencies.
BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party following the Supreme Court allowing them to contest the bypolls.
