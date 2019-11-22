Karnataka bypolls: 165 candidates in fray, Congress, BJP both have 15 candidates
Updated : November 22, 2019 08:39 AM IST
Fifty-three out of total 218 validly nominated candidates have withdrawn their nominations till Thursday, the last day to do so, with highest number of 11 withdrawals in Hunsur constituency.
There are about 37,77,970 eligible voters in 15 constituencies going for polls, among them 19,25,529 are men, 18,52,027 are women, and 414 others.
Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S).
