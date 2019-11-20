#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Karnataka bypoll: Nominations of 218 candidates 'valid'

Updated : November 20, 2019 08:27 AM IST

Out of the total 355 nominations received from candidates in all the 15 constituencies till Monday which was the last date to file nominations, 54 have been rejected.
The 218 validly nominated candidates comprise 15 each from BJP and Congress, 14 from Janata Dal (Secular), 2 from BSP, one from NCP, 46 from other parties and 125 independents.
The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21 and the counting of votes would take place on December 9.
