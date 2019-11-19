#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Karnataka by-polls: 248 in fray; polling on December 5, counting of votes on December 9

Updated : November 19, 2019 09:19 AM IST

The by-elections have been necessitated due to the disqualification of the 14 Congress and 3 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebel legislators after they resigned from their respective assembly seats in July.
The nominations will be scrutinised on November 19 and last date of withdrawal is November 21. 
Vote count is on December 9.
