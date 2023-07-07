Karnataka Budget 2023: Alcohol and milk to get costlier as CM Siddaramaiah hikes duties

Karnataka budget 2023 assumes significance as it marks Siddaramaiah's seventh budget as the chief minister, making him the record holder for the highest number of budgets presented by any chief minister or finance minister in the state to date.

Tipplers in Karnataka will now have to shell out more for beer and other liquor in the state as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a 20 percent hike in excise duty on liquor. This move is seen as a strategic measure to generate additional revenue for the fulfillment of the government's five key election guarantees in the southern state.

Addressing the assembly at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio and unveiled his 14th budget presentation, also suggested raising the additional excise duty on beer from 175 percent to 185 percent in excise rates.

Additionally, a 20 percent increase in tax on milk was proposed. Siddaramaiah also reiterated the government's commitment to protect milk brand Nandini and increasing the milk production in the state.

During the Karnataka elections earlier this year, controversy erupted over the entry of Amul in Karnataka market leading to state-wide protests to oppose the sale of Amul products. The announcement was considered as an attempt to trample upon the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), especially its local brand ‘Nandini’.

Shares of liquor companies declined on Friday after Siddaramaiah's announcement. While United Spirits fell 1.4 percent, shares of Radico Khaitan were trading 1.6 percent lower. Som Distilleries fell 4.4 percent and United Breweries was trading 0.5 percent lower.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had indicated that the size of the state's budget is expected to be around Rs 3,35,000 crore, surpassing the previous budget by

Rs 25,000 crore. The budget size presented during the earlier BJP regime stood at Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

As the budget unfolds, it is anticipated that Siddaramaiah will outline measures to implement the election guarantees promised by the Congress party, among other key initiatives for the state's development.