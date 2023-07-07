CNBC TV18
Karnataka Budget 2023: Alcohol and milk to get costlier as CM Siddaramaiah hikes duties

Karnataka Budget 2023: Alcohol and milk to get costlier as CM Siddaramaiah hikes duties

By Akanksha Upadhyay  Jul 7, 2023 2:36:55 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka budget 2023 assumes significance as it marks Siddaramaiah's seventh budget as the chief minister, making him the record holder for the highest number of budgets presented by any chief minister or finance minister in the state to date.

Tipplers in Karnataka will now have to shell out more for beer and other liquor in the state as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a 20 percent hike in excise duty on liquor. This move is seen as a strategic measure to generate additional revenue for the fulfillment of the government's five key election guarantees in the southern state.

Addressing the assembly at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio and unveiled his 14th budget presentation, also suggested raising the additional excise duty on beer from 175 percent to 185 percent in excise rates.
Additionally, a 20 percent increase in tax on milk was proposed. Siddaramaiah also reiterated the government's commitment to protect milk brand Nandini and increasing the milk production in the state.
