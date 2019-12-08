Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa govt's fate to be decided after by-election results tomorrow

Karnataka by-polls result of 15 Assembly segments will be declared on Monday as the counting and fate of four-month-old BS Yeddyurappa government would be decided as the ruling BJP is short of a majority in the 224-member house.

BJP needs to win at least six seats to retain its majority in the house as the party has currently 105 MLAs including an independent MLA in the Assembly. The Congress is also eyeing the outcome as it leaders are indicating a tie up with the JD-S again.

Congress leader BK Hariparasad said "many things will change after the outcome of the results."

Before Yeddyurappa came to power the Congress-JD-S alliance government fell after the resignation of 14 Congress and three JD-S MLAs. All the rebel MLAS were disqualified by the previous Speaker and now the bypolls are being held in 15 seats as two seats are under litigation in the high court.

BJP is upbeat and local exit polls in Karnataka predicted that the ruling BJP will win the majority of Thursday's by-elections in 15 Assembly segments. Power TV, a Kannada news channel, has estimated a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 Assembly seats for the BJP. For Congress, it predicted three to six wins in the by-elections and 0 to two seats for Janata Dal (Secular).

BJP fielded all the rebel Congress and JD-S MPs who helped topple the JD-S-Congress government in the state. Though the party was plagued by cadre revolts on being denied tickets in certain constituencies, the party claims it was "small issue" and won't affect the results.

While the BJP on record claims it will win all the seats, the party's estimate keeps it anything above 10.