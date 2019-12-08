Politics
Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa govt's fate to be decided after by-election results tomorrow
Updated : December 08, 2019 07:30 PM IST
Karnataka by-polls result of 15 Assembly segments will be declared on Monday as the counting and fate of four-month-old BS Yeddyurappa government would be decided as the ruling BJP is short of a majority in the 224-member house.
BJP needs to win at least six seats to retain its majority in the house as the party has currently 105 MLAs including an independent MLA in the Assembly.
The Congress is also eyeing the outcome as it leaders are indicating a tie up with the JD-S again.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more