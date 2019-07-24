Karnataka: BJP to stake claim today to form government after HD Kumaraswamy loses trust vote
Updated : July 24, 2019 06:45 AM IST
In the division of votes, 99 were for the motion and 105 against it.
Soon after the floor test, BSP supremo Mayawati expelled N Mahesh, the party's MLA from Kollegal in Karnataka, for abstaining from voting
