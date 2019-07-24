Politics
Karnataka BJP to elect Yeddyurappa as legislative leader
Updated : July 24, 2019 11:16 AM IST
The party's state unit will also convey its decision to the BJP's parliamentary board for its consent to allow Yeddyurappa to head the new government as its chief minister.
With 15 rebel legislators of the Congress-JD-Secular resigning from their Assembly segments across the state, the effective strength of the 225-member House has reduced to 210, with 106 as the new halfway mark for simple majority.
