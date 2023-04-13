Karnataka BJP sees more revolt by MLAs over ticket issue — 'No one told me why didn't I get a ticket'

Karnataka BJP list | Mudigere sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy, who was was dropped from the BJP candidate list, said he will submit his resignation to Speaker on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka is facing a massive revolt by its state leader after they were denied ticket for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Expressing discontentment over not getting a party ticket to contest the upcoming polls, BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat alleged that "not a single leader has called till now and told me why didn't I get a ticket".

Speaking with news agency ANI, Bhat said he is not unhappy with the party, but "just sad because of the way" he's being treated. Raghupathi Bhat is a three-time BJP MLA from Udupi. This time, the party has fielded Yashpal Suvarna from this seat.

Meanwhile, Mudigere sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy, who was was dropped from the BJP candidate list, said he will submit his resignation to Speaker on Thursday. Deepak Doddaiah was named in his place. Recently, there was a large-scale protest against Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when veteran leader BS Yediyurappa had visited there.

Anothet BJP MLA Angara S said on Wednesday that he would not campaign for the party while also announcing his exit from political activity. "My honesty was my setback. Lobbying was not my hobby. I won't be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign," Angara, who is also a Karnataka minister, said. In the BJP's first list of candidates, Angara has been replaced by Bhagirathi Murulya in Sullia (SC) in Dakshina Kannada district.

The party's first candidate list angered many key leaders including former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar. The anguish among the leaders was fueled after the BJPO released its second list of candidates — which didn't mention seven more sitting MLAs.

While Savadi resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket, six-term MLA Shettar met BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate from the seat yet.

After the massive revolt, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that both high command and he himself are talking to the senior leaders. “We are hopeful that this will be sorted,” he added.

Ahead of released the candidate list, Bommai had asserted that the party is taking "tough" decisions to create a new system. Meanwhile, Shettar claimed that he was asked by the party top brass to make way for youngsters.

According to party sources, while deciding tickets, the BJP seems to have adopted a policy of trying to replace some seniors and those nearing "retirement" (75 years of age), while asking leaders to withdraw from the fray if they want tickets for their children.

The recent turmoil in the BJP could impoct the Karnataka elections slated for May this year. The voting for the elections will take place on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.