Two Karnataka MLAs resign from BJP, JD(S) ahead of polls; Likely to join Congress

In a major twist ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, two MLAs — one from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) — have resigned from their respective parties and are likely to join the Congress.

On Friday, BJP MLA N.Y. Gopalakrishna from Kudligi resigned from the party as a legislator and is likely to join the Congress party. He met Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at his office in Sirsi and submitted his resignation. Reports suggest that he had recently met senior State Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to discuss his decision.

Gopalakrishna had earlier been with the Congress and had got elected from the Molakalmuru Assembly segment in the Chitradurga district four times (1997, 1999, 2004, and 2008). However, on not getting the Congress ticket in 2018, he joined the BJP ahead of the elections. The party gave him a ticket from Kudligi in the Vijayanagara district instead of Molakalmuru, and he won from there.

Earlier this month, two MLCs from the BJP — Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur — resigned from the Legislative Council to join the Congress

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA SR Gubbi Srinivas alias Vasu joined the Congress on Thursday after resigning as an MLA on March 27. Senior JD(S) MLA from Arkalgud AT Ramaswamy also resigned as a legislator on Friday ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. It is not yet clear whether he will join the BJP or Congress.

Ramaswamy, a four-time MLA from Arkalgud in JD(S) home turf of Hassan district, had been vocal about his differences with the party leadership in recent days. He thanked the JD(S) for allowing him to serve as a member of the Legislative Assembly and said he has never done politics for personal gains and has served the people of the state and constituency with honesty.

There are reports that another JD(S) MLA from Arsikere in Hassan district, Shivalinge Gowda, is also likely to resign soon to join the Congress.

D K Shivakumar, a senior Congress leader, said on Thursday that there is a "long list of people" wishing to join the Congress, and it will be made known in stages in the days to come.

The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled for May 10. It remains to be seen how these resignations will impact the poll outcome.

With agency inputs.