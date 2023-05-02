BJP Karnataka releases manifesto | What's in it for women, youth, farmers and businesses

Elections in Karnataka will take place in a single-phased manner on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

On May 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections, which are scheduled for May 10. The manifesto titled "BJP Praja Pranalike" focuses on six aspects — anna, abhaya, akshara, arogya, abhivruddhi and aadaaya. The party has made several promises for women, youth, farmers, industries, migrants and more. Here's a look.

For women and children:

> Viability Gap revolving funding of Rs 500 crore to establish industrial clusters and women-led enterprises

> Hostels for working women and female students in Hubli, Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Tumakuru and Davangere in PPP model

> 21,000 financial assistance and six nutritional kits for pregnant women under the Suraksha Janani Bharavase kit

> Increase in widow pension from Rs 800 per month to Rs 2,000 per month

> Sishu Viharas in all industrial clusters and construction sites

> Matching deposits up to Rs 10,00 on 5-year FD for SCST women under the Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi scheme

For youth and students:

> Launch Samanvaya to encourage collaborations between SMEs and ITIs and youth employment

> Financial incentives for IAS/KAS/banking/government job students

> Bus ticket charge waiver

> Triple budget allocation for education to 6 percent of GSDP

> One Karnataka Institute of Technology (KIT) in every district

For industries:

> State Credit Guarantee Trust for MSMEs to give collateral-free loans up to Rs 1 crore

> Create plug-and-play environment for MSMEs and work spaces at nominal rent

> Rs 5,000 crore Fund of Funds for start-ups in sunrise sectors

> "Industry Status" to Kannada Film Industry and set up "Puneeth Rajkumar Film City" in Mysuru

> Generate 10 lakh manufacturing jobs by broadening scope of Production Linked Incentive scheme

> Establish Metro rail in Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad and Belagavi under Mission Connect Karnataka

For sustainability:

> Launch EV Bharavase under Mission Connect Karnataka

> Develop an EV city on the outskirts of Bengaluru

> Develop a Formula-E circuit

> Exempt registration fee and road tax on EVs

> Incentivise 1,000 EV startups

> Create EV charging stations across Karnataka

> Upgrade BMTC buses to electric buses

For farmers:

> Establish 1,00 farmer-producer organisations including 200 fishery FPOs in five years

> Israeli drip irrigation for water delivery to farms under Bhagirathi Shapatha

> Rs 3,000 crore K-agri fund to set up micro-cold storage facilities

> Free transport of agricultural, horticultural and dairy products to urban markets up to 50 kg

> Solar pumpsets at 80 percent subsidy under Kusum scheme

> Price Stabilisation Fund of Rs 1,000 crore to protect agriculture and horticulture produce from price fluctuations

For the poor:

> Rs 5 lakh toward building 10 lakh houses in 5 years

> Three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL households during Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali

> Constructing 5 lakh houses for urban poor under Multi-Storey Housing Scheme

> Half litre Nandini milk daily and 5kg Shri Anna-Siri Dhanya to BPL households under Poshane scheme