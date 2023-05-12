Bellary Election Results: Congress candidate B Nagendra wins against BJP's B Sreeramulu by 29,300 votes

The Bellary Assembly seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly in India and was part of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat. The constituency was split into Bellary Rural and Bellary City after delimitation in 2008.

Bellary Rural Assembly seat, which is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly and is part of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat, saw Congress candidate B Nagendra win against Bharatiya Janata Party's B Sreeramulu with a margin of 29,300 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Nagendra managed to secure 56.84 percent out of 1,82,692 votes in the constituency.

Bellary Rural consists of 11 wards of Bellary City and areas such as Cowl Bazar, TB Sanatorium, and Cantonment belong to this constituency. Bellary Rural has both urban and rural votes.

The Bellary Assembly seat was split into Bellary Rural and Bellary City after delimitation in 2008. According to the Election Commission of India’s website, candidates that will contest from the Bellary Rural constituency are:

Ballari Sriramulu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Nayakar Krishnappa, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

B Nagendra, Indian National Congress (INC)

Jaliyal Rudrappa, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Shanmukha Naveen Babu (Independent)

K Shambhulinga (Independent)

There are a total of 2,14,975 voters in the constituency, including general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,05,926 are men, 1,08,994 women and 35 who identify themselves as others. The electorate gender ratio in the constituency is 102.88 and the approximate literacy rate is 67 percent.

According to election officials, the voter turnout for the latest polls to the 224-member Karnataka State Assembly has been recorded at 65.69 percent.

Previous assembly elections in Bellary Rural

This constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes after 2008’s delimitation. It is a stronghold of Ballari Sriramulu, who has been serving as the state's transport and tribal welfare minister since August 2021.

In 2018’s Karnataka State Assembly polls, B Nagendra of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Sanna Pakkirappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 2,679 votes.

In the 2013 polls, Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress (BSRCP) won this seat with a margin of 33,294 votes and secured 57.44 percent of the total votes. In 2013, the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.28 percent.

Meanwhile, in the 2008 Assembly Elections, BJP won this seat with a margin of 25,716 votes, registering 56.23 percent of the vote share. In the 2018 elections, this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.19 percent.