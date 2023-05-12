English
Bellary Election Results: Congress candidate B Nagendra wins against BJP's B Sreeramulu by 29,300 votes

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 2:45:16 PM IST (Updated)

The Bellary Assembly seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly in India and was part of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat. The constituency was split into Bellary Rural and Bellary City after delimitation in 2008.

Bellary Rural Assembly seat, which is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly and is part of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat, saw Congress candidate B Nagendra win against Bharatiya Janata Party's B Sreeramulu with a margin of 29,300 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Nagendra managed to secure 56.84 percent out of 1,82,692 votes in the constituency.

Bellary Rural consists of 11 wards of Bellary City and areas such as Cowl Bazar, TB Sanatorium, and Cantonment belong to this constituency. Bellary Rural has both urban and rural votes.
The Bellary Assembly seat was split into Bellary Rural and Bellary City after delimitation in 2008. According to the Election Commission of India’s website, candidates that will contest from the Bellary Rural constituency are:
