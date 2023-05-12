Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
Karnataka State Assembly Polls: Here's all you need to know Bellary Rural constituency
By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 4:10:24 PM IST (Published)

The Bellary Assembly seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly in India and was part of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat. The constituency was split into Bellary Rural and Bellary City after delimitation in 2008.

Bellary Rural Assembly seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly and is part of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat. It consists of 11 wards of Bellary City. Areas such as Cowl Bazar, TB Sanatorium, and Cantonment belong to this constituency. Bellary Rural has both urban and rural votes.

The Bellary Assembly seat was split into Bellary Rural and Bellary City after delimitation in 2008. According to the Election Commission of India’s website, candidates that will contest from the Bellary Rural constituency are:
  • Ballari Sriramulu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
