Karnataka bans flights from 5 states, rail and road travel from 3 states
Updated : May 28, 2020 06:43 PM IST
Karnataka has banned air travel into the state from five states, which are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The travel ban will stay in place for the next 8-10 days before the decision is reviewed, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.
The state had earlier identified these states as 'high prevalence' and had made institutional quarantine mandatory for travelers from these states.