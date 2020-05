Karnataka today announced several relaxations within the state in the fourth phase of the lockdown, but said it will not allow entry of people from the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat till May 31.

The government first announced that people coming from states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be compulsorily quarantined, but later said that it will not allow entry of people from these states till May 31. People coming from other states will have to undergo compulsory quarantine.

(Also read: Government eases tone on mandatory use of Aarogya Setu for lockdown 4.0)

Karnataka is set to restart public transport in the state, along with autos and taxis, and will also allow all shops to stay open.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said post a meeting on Monday that all shops will be allowed to open, and all trains running within the state will be allowed, while road state transport corporation buses and private buses will also run.

The CM said strict lockdown measures will be in place in containment zones, but economic activities will be permitted in other areas.

The state will also hold total lockdown on Sundays, at least till May 31.

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan said that as part of new relaxations public transport, taxis and autos will operate, expect in containment zones. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be given by the transport department.