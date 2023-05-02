Karnataka Election LIVE | Congress releases manifesto, promises implementation on first day of govt formation

Karnataka Election LIVE | Congress releases manifesto, promises implementation on first day of govt formation
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 2, 2023 10:30 AM IST (Updated)
Karnataka is all set to witness another high-decibel campaigning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming polls today. Stay with CNBC-TV18 LIVE blog to catch all the LIVE updates on Karnataka election 2023:

Congress in its Karnataka manifesto: "Will repeal all unjust laws & other anti-people laws passed by BJP govt within 1 year of coming to power."

May 2, 2023 10:23 AM

Karnataka election | Rahul Gandhi's schedule today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public meeting in Tirthahalli and Harihar in Hassan. He will hold a roadshow in Chiknagalur on Tuesday.

May 2, 2023 10:12 AM

Karnataka election | Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Mandya, hold roadshows in Chintamani, Hasakote and CV Raman Nagar.

May 2, 2023 10:11 AM

'Congress is committed to the welfare of farmers' A look at the party's promises to farmers

May 2, 2023 9:57 AM

Karnataka election LIVE | Congress has fulfilled poll promises, said Kharge on Tuesday in Bengaluru as the party released its poll mnaifesto.

May 2, 2023 9:55 AM

Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Congress releases poll manifesto

The Karnataka Congress released its poll manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto was released in the presence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar,  former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge​. Track live here

May 2, 2023 9:50 AM