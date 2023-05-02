Karnataka Election LIVE | Congress releases manifesto, promises implementation on first day of govt formation

Congress in its Karnataka manifesto: "Will repeal all unjust laws & other anti-people laws passed by BJP govt within 1 year of coming to power."
Karnataka election | Rahul Gandhi's schedule today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public meeting in Tirthahalli and Harihar in Hassan. He will hold a roadshow in Chiknagalur on Tuesday.
Karnataka election | Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Mandya, hold roadshows in Chintamani, Hasakote and CV Raman Nagar.
The Karnataka Congress released its poll manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto was released in the presence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Track live here