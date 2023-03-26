Karnataka Assembly elections: KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi extends support to Janata Dal (Secular) 

English
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 26, 2023 1:27:32 PM IST (Published)

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place by May this year. Earlier, the BRS was considering fielding its candidates in some districts bordering Telangana in Kalyana-Karnataka, as part of its strategy to expand nationally. However, the party has now abandoned that plan and has instead thrown its weight behind the JD(S) in Karnataka.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced its support for the Janata Dal (Secular) party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The BRS considers the JD(S) as a "natural ally" and has decided to fully support the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, sources said on Sunday.

Earlier, the BRS was considering fielding its candidates in some districts bordering Telangana in Kalyana-Karnataka, as part of its strategy to expand nationally. However, the party has now abandoned that plan and has instead thrown its weight behind the JD(S) in Karnataka.
"JD(S) is our natural ally and we will go with the party. We want to ensure that the JD(S) is successful in the elections", a senior leader of BRS, headed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. also known as KCR, told PTI.
Also Read: Congress promises financial assistance to unemployed youth in Karnataka
According to the sources, KCR would definitely campaign for JD(S) candidates, particularly in segments where "Telugu-speaking people are densely populated", as a BRS leader put it.
The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place by May this year. In a bid to bolster their campaign, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata last week. During the meeting, Kumaraswamy requested Banerjee to campaign for his party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.
According to a JD(S) leader, Banerjee has asked Kumaraswamy to send her a schedule. "Mamata Banerjee has agreed to Kumaraswamy’s request to campaign in Karnataka. She has asked him to send her a schedule."
This move is seen as significant as Banerjee is a prominent opposition leader and her campaigning in Karnataka could potentially sway the outcome of the elections.
It is worth noting that Kumaraswamy had attended a meeting of opposition parties convened by Banerjee in Kolkata in January 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that year.
Also Read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress announces first list of 124 candidates, Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna
