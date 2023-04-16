Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar resigns from state assembly, says will quit party

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said he would also quit the party. He was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the polls from the Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar resigned from the state assembly on Sunday after the party denied a ticket for the May 10 assembly polls.

Shettar said that he would also resign from the BJP.

He handed over his resignation letter to Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, the assembly speaker, on reaching Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.

The 67-year-old leader, who is a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the polls from the Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried to persuade Bommai till late Saturday night, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

With PTI inputs