Karnataka assembly elections: Congress releases 10-point manifesto for coastal region

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar said the Congress aims to bring a change in governance and are confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections.

The Congress has released a 10-point manifesto for the coastal region of Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections. Announced by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council BK Hariprasad at the Prajadhwani Yatra event, the manifesto focuses on jobs creation, attracting investments, tourism development among others.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who spoke at the function, said the Congress will not only make promises but also knows how to deliver them with adequate release of funds.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar said the Congress aims to bring a change in governance and is confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections.

Here's the 10 points charter, called the Dasa Sankalpa, released by Congress for Karawali Region:

1) Development of ‘Coastal Region’ will be the party's first priority. To create employment, investment, tourism, and harmonious growth. To achieve this, constitute a statutory body titled “Kawawali Development Authority” with an annual budget of Rs 2,500 crore.

2) Mangalore to be the next IT and Garment Industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with aim to create 1 lakh Jobs in Coastal Region.

3) Special focus on Mogaveeras:

A) Insurance cover of 10 Lakh for every fisherman.

B) Interest free loans of 1 Lakh to fisherwomen.

C) Subsidy up to 25 Lakh (equivalent to 25 percent of cost) for buying well-equipped fishing boats.

D) Increase the subsidy on Diesel from 210.71 per litre to 225 per litre and increase quantity from 300 litres to 500 litres per day.

E) Dredging of Malpe Fisheries Harbour, Gangolli Fisheries Harbour and Mangalore Fisheries Harbour within 6 months of formation of Congress Government.

4) Constitution of ‘Shree Narayana Guru Development Board’ with an annual outlay of 250 crore i.e Rs 1,250 crores in 5 Years of Congress Government.

5) Constitution of “Bant Development Board” with an annual outlay of Rs 250 Crore i.e Rs 1,250 Crores in 5 Years of Congress Government.

6) Restoration and increase the budget for Minority Welfare, including starting Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities that has been stopped by Modi Govt.

7) Allocate 50 crore to solve the problems of Areca Nut Grower's affected by yellow leaf and such other diseases and improve marketing and research in this regard.

8) 200 Units of Electricity Free every month to every household of Karnataka.

9) Rs 2,000 per month in the Bank Account of every Women Head of family i.e = 24,000 every year to fight inflation.

10. Setting up of “Shree Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony Committee” in every Gram Panchayat with appropriate grants and plans.

Senior leader and former Union Minister Janardhan Poojary, former MLAs Mohiyuddin Bava, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake and several Congress leaders were present at the event.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled in May this year.

.