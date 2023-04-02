Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Where does BJP stand in a three-cornered fight — A SWOT analysis

The BJP is banking on the party's central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image for the May 10 Assembly polls amid threats of anti-incumbency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to keep its winning streak going by retaining power in Karnataka after the assembly polls. A win would boost its confidence heading into the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan later this year and strengthen its position nationally ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha election. There has been active campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and national President JP Nadda in the poll-bound state, but it's up against a stronger-looking Congress. The corruption charges against the ruling party and the anti-incumbency factor could pose a challenge for BJP to return to power this time.

The Karnataka BJP is heavily banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emerge as the single largest party in the elections. PM Modi has already made seven visits to the poll-bound state in the last four months.

The polling for all 224 seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

ALSO READ |

Here's a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) for the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka.

Strengths

In the last three of the four assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party across the constituencies of the state, except in the Old Mysuru region.

Though the party is aiming to maximise the support based on PM Modi’s popularity, the state unit of BJP is also banking on former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has the backing of the politically influential Lingayat community. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP improved its performance in south Karnataka significantly and it will look to keep it up in the assembly polls as well.

BJP has better logistics and financial resources and a strong organisational base, backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organisations. With its massive success in the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and recently concluded north-eastern states, BJP also hopes to repeat the success in Karnataka.

Weaknesses

The BJP for the first time is heading into the Karnataka assembly polls without a chief ministerial face, which can disrupt the support. The retirement of BS Yediyurappa, who had been the face of the party in the state since the 1980s, also affects the leadership dynamics of the party.

There is also the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP and the state has a record of no ruling party returning to power since 1989.

Additionally, the series of corruption charges and the recent arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son on bribery charges has hindered the party’s campaign. The Congress is set to make it the focal point of their campaign.

High inflation and unemployment rates may also impact voters’ opinions against the ruling party when they go out to vote.

Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign of a “double-engine” government, with BJP being in power at the centre and in the state, seems to be going well for the party as it promises rapid development.

ALSO READ | Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

There is also an opportunity to capitalise on the increasing support base in the Old Mysuru region for the party, where the Congress and the JD(S) have been strong in the past.

The BJP can also leverage the Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh's support.

Further, the ruling party has hiked quotas in education and government jobs for Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/ST communities, which can help it to expand its base across the caste groups.

The BJP has also run a campaign on historical icons and religious figures by putting up statues across the state to create an emotional connection with the right-wing supporters.

Threats

The aggressive Hindutva agenda of some of the BJP leaders could backfire in some parts of the state which has a diverse voter base. The Focus of the Congress on corruption charges against the BJP government during campaigns may also pose a threat.

Minorities could also drift away from the party after the OBC quota was scrapped for them.

The BJP needs to counter the five poll guarantees made by Congress which may wean away the poor and the middle-class vote base. There is also a possibility of dissidence in the party if some key aspirants fail to get tickets.