Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 10 key seats to watch out for

The election for 224 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase on May 10. While the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have announced their first list of candidates, BJP is yet to release its first list.

Karnataka is heading to assembly polls on May 10 and the election for all 224 seats will be held in a single phase. The counting for votes will be done on May 13. All eyes are on Karnataka as it plays an important role in South politics and is considered to be very crucial before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here is the list of key seats to watch out for in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2023:

Varuna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be contesting from his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s constituency. Earlier, Siddaramaiah used to contest from this seat, but in the 2018 elections, he left this seat and contested from both Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies. While he won from Badami, he lost from Chamiundeshwari.

Shiggaon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the sitting MLA from this constituency. The Lingayat voters play a decisive role in this seat. According to reports, Congress is looking to field someone from the Lingayat community to give a strong fight to BJP. Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri has been contesting this seat on a Congress ticket since 2008.

Kanakapura

Congress has once again fielded its state president D K Shivakumar from this seat. He is a sitting MLA from this seat and the Vokkaliga strongman has retained the seat since 1989.

Ramanagara

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting from this seat. In the last assembly election Kumaraswamy’s wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy won this seat. Nikhil had lost his first-ever electoral contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mandya constituency to independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was supported by the BJP. This constituency is considered a strong bastion of JD(S).

Hassan

This constituency is considered to be a stronghold of JD(S) but in the last assembly election, BJP's Preetham Gowda won the election with a huge margin of 13,000 votes. According to reports, there is a feud going on in JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda’s family and his son HD Revanna has reportedly threatened to field his wife as an independent candidate from the seat if the party denies her a ticket.

Channapatna

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy defeated the local strongman C P Yogeeshwara in the 2018 assembly election here. He is again contesting from this seat.

Shikaripura

After the announcement of retirement from active politics by former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, winning this seat holds significance for BJP. Earlier, on Friday, Yediyurappa told PTI that he wants his son BY Vijayendra to contest from this constituency.

Kolar

As JD(S) sitting MLA K Srinivasa Gowda had supported the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election last year. The JD(S) has not yet decided on the candidate for this seat. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had also expressed his willingness to contest from this seat on a Congress ticket, but he has shifted to Varuna constituency.

Chittapur

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is contesting from this constituency.

Mangaluru

Deputy leader in the Assembly and senior Congress leader U T Khader Ali Fareed is contesting from this seat. Mangaluru comes under Dakshina Kannada district, which is considered to be the stronghold of the BJP. U T Khader Ali is the only Congress MLA from this region.

Apart from these, all eyes will be on several other constituencies such as Chikkamagaluru, Koratagere, Ballari City, Vijayapura, Gangavati, Devanahalli, Gokak, Soraba and Mandya in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats and all the political parties are gearing up for the election.