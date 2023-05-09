Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 exit polls: When and where to watch

Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 10 and the election results will be announced on May 13. Nearly 5.3 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government on Wednesday.

Voting for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka is going to be held on May 10. The campaigning for Karnataka Assembly election 2023 ended on May 8 evening and the voters are now going to exercise their franchise to choose a new government on Wednesday.

The electioneering saw political bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the campaign in the state. Congress heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also held several rallies and addressed public meetings in the state. The Janata Dal (Secular) campaign was led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

While BJP is aiming to retain power riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress is trying its best to form the government again after its coalition government with JD(S) toppled in 2019. The state is going to witness a three-cornered fight.

The tenure for the Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24, 2023. The results of the election will be announced on May 13.

Out of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Karnataka Election Exit Poll: When and Where to Watch

The exit polls by various agencies are expected to be released after 6:30 PM on May 10, after the polling comes to an end. Multiple news channels, including News18, Times Now, Aaj Tak, ABP News, Zee News, and others will broadcast the results of the exit polls. The exit polls are also streamed live on the websites of the news outlets.

Nearly 5.3 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government on Wednesday. Nearly 9.17 lakh will vote for the first time. The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, JD(S) emerged as a kingmaker with 37 seats, and subsequently formed a coalition government with the Congress. The BJP, with 104 seats, fell short of the majority mark of 113.