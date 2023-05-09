Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 exit polls: When and where to watch

Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 10 and the election results will be announced on May 13. Nearly 5.3 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government on Wednesday.

Voting for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka is going to be held on May 10. The campaigning for Karnataka Assembly election 2023 ended on May 8 evening and the voters are now going to exercise their franchise to choose a new government on Wednesday.

The electioneering saw political bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the campaign in the state. Congress heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also held several rallies and addressed public meetings in the state. The Janata Dal (Secular) campaign was led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

While BJP is aiming to retain power riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress is trying its best to form the government again after its coalition government with JD(S) toppled in 2019. The state is going to witness a three-cornered fight.