Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress SWOT analysis

The Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 outcome will be a crucial test for the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The poll-bound state is going to witness a three-cornered fight with the Congress trying to wrestle power from the ruling BJP while the JD(S) is gearing up for a kingmaker role by winning as many seats as it can.

The polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

The Congress is aiming for a comeback and focusing on corruption charges, against the ruling BJP government, in its campaigns. The party is also eyeing the gain maximum mileage from the new-found political debate around Rahul Gandhi’s recent disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi will hold a ‘Jai Bharat’ rally in the poll-bound state on April 9. Congress has already released its first list of candidates which included former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to contest from Varuna, and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar, to contest from Kanakapura.

Here is a look at the strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis of the Congress in Karnataka.

Strengths

The Congress will try to get the maximum support with the help of its local leaders such as Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar. The anti-incumbency factor and corruption charges against the BJP leaders would be a plus point for Congress. The Lingayat community plays a vital role in Karnataka politics and the Congress is eyeing to increase its support base within the community, especially after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Weaknesses

The factionalism in the Congress among several leaders could be a challenge to the party. The tussle among top leaders to become the chief minister has come out several times in the past as well. Apart from this the revolting leaders after not getting tickets and the central leadership’s role in not keeping the leaders united is also being questioned and can pose a risk to the party in the run-up to the elections.

Opportunities

The series of corruption charges against the BJP leaders can give Congress an edge in the upcoming Assembly election. After BJP’s strongman B S Yediyurappa announced his retirement from active politics as several allegations were labelled against him and his family, his successor Basavaraj Bommai decided to brazen it out but the party has been on a back foot with the recent arrest of its MLA on corruption charges. BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested recently in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and his son was also caught accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe. Congress is trying to make this one of its main campaign issues.

The anti-incumbency factor will also play a vital role in this election. After the announcement of strong Lingayat leader Yediyurappa’s retirement, BJP doesn’t have an equally strong face from the community. Congress can also focus on luring the voters from the Lingayat community. After the recent changes in SC quota in the state a few caste groups are unhappy with the ruling BJP and this could be a new opportunity for Congress to expand its vote base.

Threats

With Janata Dal-Secular parting its way from Congress and contesting the election alone this time, the division of votes could be a challenge for Congress. JD(S) has a strong vote base among the Vokkaliga community. Though Congress is banking on Karnataka Congress President DK Shivkumar, who is also a strong Vokkaliga leader, the split of votes may pose a risk for the party The role of Central leadership is also being questioned within the party over ticket distribution. There is a possibility of revolt after announcing the second list of candidates.